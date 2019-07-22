MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An area of showers and thunderstorms have been drenching the Bahamas since Monday morning.

That stormy weather is associated with a tropical wave that is moving westward along the steering flow around Atlantic high pressure.

As of 8 a.m., the National Hurricane Center gives this area a 30% chance of development in the next five days. Although this is a low chance, the wave is carrying deep and enhanced tropical moisture with it. Therefore, as it marches westward and closer to South Florida, we will see an increase in storm activity over our coastal waters throughout today.

It is likely that the storms will reach our coast by tonight and transition our forecast into a more cloudy and soggy Tuesday.

While the tropical wave is a key player in bringing us a stormy pattern, there is also a front sweeping the eastern U.S. that is playing a role.

The front will sweep from the MidWest to the Southeast then stall off the Southeast Coast and over the Florida Panhandle by Wednesday. This front will push the Atlantic High eastward and further away from the Sunshine State. As a result, South Florida will be under south to southwest winds starting tomorrow and lasting through midweek.

In this kind of wind pattern, it is typical for storms to bubble up over the inland areas and track towards the east metro cities. So scattered to more numerous storms are expected tonight through Wednesday. Forecast rainfall totals are ranging from half an inch to 2 inches from late tonight through Tuesday along South Florida.