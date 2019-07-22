MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The next couple of days could be wet thanks to a Tropical Depression currently off the Bahamas.
Most of the strong storms are to the right of the storm and with the center forecast to stay off the coast, South Florida may only see spotty storms and possible localized heavy rain storms that develop and then dissipate similar to what we are seeing over the interior Monday.
As the Depression moves north off the coast our wind will change to the southwest.
Given the deep moisture still in place this will lead to stronger storms along the east coast in the afternoon.
Forecast rainfall totals are ranging from half an inch to 2 inches from late tonight through Tuesday along South Florida.
The depression is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday.
