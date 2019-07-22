



MIAMI SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – A fire at a Miami Springs motel has hospitalized multiple people, including a first responder.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter and two motel guests were transported to a local hospital due to the blaze.

The fire broke out at the Runway Inn, which is located at 656 East Drive in Miami Springs.

According to MDFR, units arrived to find heavy smoke and located a fire inside a unit on the second floor of the motel.

Firefighters say the blaze was contained to a single unit but smoke filled the entire second floor, making it difficult to make sure everyone had been safely evacuated. That being the case, firefighters had to knock down doors to ensure no one was left behind.

There are a total of 120 units inside the Runway Inn.

Authorities say the two guests were hospitalized with unknown injures. The firefighter was transported for evaluation, per MDFR, but all three are expected to be OK.

Authorities asked drivers to avoid the 600 block of East Drive due to heavy delays as a result of the fire. East Drive was closed at the intersection with Oakwood Drive.

Additionally, Northwest 36th Street was down to one lane in each direction in the area.

This is all just to the north of Miami International Airport.