DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins made several roster moves on Sunday, one of which will be very helpful to a recently injured player.
The Dolphins will pay Kendrick Norton his full salary for the 2019 season following his career-ending injury suffered in a car accident earlier this month.
Officially, Norton was waived with a non-football injury designation which allows the team to completely compensate him based off his contract.
The 22-year-old former University of Miami standout lost his left arm after an early morning crash on the Fourth of July.
He was released from the hospital last week after undergoing six surgeries.
