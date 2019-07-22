MIAMI (CBS4) – Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot outside a store in northwest Miami-Dade.

Police say the man was shot multiple times in front of the LT Food Market at NW 27th Avenue and 43rd Street around 5:30 a.m. They have not released his name.

Joel Palmer, who knew the man, said he believed he was in his 40s and homeless. He said the man was always nice to other people and something must have gone very wrong.

“I figured he got himself into some trouble if he got shot. It’s kinda hard to be on the streets but out here people like live on the streets, you know, they come here all the time,” said Palmer.

Palmer said the man had told him that he had been shot before.

“He told me he had been shot 17 times (in a previous incident), that’s more than a cat,” he said.

Police are reviewing the store’s surveillance in an effort to get a lead on the gunman.