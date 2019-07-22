



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – For residents who get their water from Fort Lauderdale there’s good news – it’s now safe to drink in most areas.

Residents who live on certain streets in Harbor Beach, Harbor Inlet, Harbour Isles, or the Breakwater Surf Homes should still boil their water.

Wilton Manors has also lifted its boil water notice as have Tamarac for Tamarac Lakes 1 and 2 subdivisions.

The boil water notice issued for portions of Oakland Park is still in effect for the following areas:

Andrews west to I-95, Prospect south to Oakland Park Blvd and including Milbrant Industrial Area located between Powerline Road and I-95, north of Prospect Road

Dixie Highway east to Cherry Creek, NE 38 Street south to City Limits, middle river canal (C-13)

All other areas of Oakland Park can use their water.

Residents of Dave, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and Sea Ranch Lakes should check with their city about the current status.

The boil water notice was issued last week after a 42-inch water main at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport was damaged by a subcontractor for FPL. The water main break affected more than 220,000 Fort Lauderdale water customers.

Residents with questions can call the 24-Hour Customer Service Call Center at 954-828-8000.