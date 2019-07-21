The Homestead LetterShort film about Miami-Dade students efforts to write letters to detained migrant children
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An accused killer who was mistakenly released from the Broward County Jail is back behind bars.

28-year-old Eric Vail was in court on Saturday.

Mugshot for 28-year-old Eric Vail. (Source: Broward Corrections)

He was let out of jail by mistake on May 30th after a mixup with his charges.

Vail was later found in a trailer park in Jesup, Georgia.

Be barricaded himself there for three hours before he was arrested by US Marshalls and extradited back to Broward County Jail.

He’s charged with First Degree Murder.

