MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police arrested the man accused of robbing women at gunpoint in South Florida hotels and sexually assaulting at least one of them.

Shayne Bayne, 26, walked with his head down into the jail house just a few hours after police picked him up.

Police said he’s been in and out of hotels in South Florida, robbing women at gunpoint.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting at least one of them at the Century Hotel on Miami Beach.

Surveillance video from Wednesday shows him walking down the hallway.

According to police, a hotel guest seen in the video heard the commotion and called hotel staff.

Ernesto Rodriguez with Miami Beach police said, “The woman was attacked, she was violently choked and then battered sexually inside of the hotel room.”

According to the police report, Bayne and a woman met at the beach and exchanged numbers. Soon after she invited him to her room.

When she refused him, he became quote, ‘very upset and angry.’

In the City of Doral, police said he met a woman at the Holiday Inn behind the Ale House off 87th Avenue, robbing her of $400.

After contacting local agencies police learned there was more.

Another screenshot showed him inside the Fairfield Inn off Griffin Road. Police said he robbed another woman there.

Bayne has a long record with similar charges dating back to 2011.

He is being charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon and armed robbery.