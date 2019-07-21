DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami) – Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff is back home in South Florida after her remarkable run at Wimbledon.

The city of Delray Beach celebrated her homecoming at the very place where her tennis career began.

Gathering at Pompey Park in Delray Beach, the homecoming was hosted by the City of Delray Beach and community group Healthier Delray Beach.

“While the world is crazy for Coco, she acknowledges that she can be a little crazy too, and that’s ok.

“A lot of people say I’m crazy for dreaming so big but I really do think that you shouldn’t just reach for the sky when you can reach the stars,” she said.

In her main draw debut, Coco pulled off an upset against Venus Williams in straight sets.

Everyone wondered what was going on in her mind.

“I really did believe I could win that match,” she said. “A lot of people after the match were asking me ‘how did you feel going on the court’ and I was just like it’s another opponent and I want to win and I’m gonna do anything, everything it takes to win.”

It’s just the beginning for the newest superstar in the tennis world.

She says she has a lot of learning to do still, but expect to see more great things from Coco.