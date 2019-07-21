  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has died following an on-duty crash in Deerfield Beach.

The accident happened near Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed in an early morning crash in Deerfield Beach. (Source: CBS4)

Pictures from the scene indicate a violent crash in which both the deputy’s SUV cruiser and a pickup truck had heavy damage.

BSO says the deputy, who has been with the department for about a year and works with the Deerfield Beach district, was responding to a domestic violence call.

It’s not clear whether he had his lights on.

WEB EXTRA: BSO Spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright Speaks Following The Deadly Crash 

 

The person in the pickup truck survived the crash and was transported to Broward Health North.

Police say he was stabilized and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

