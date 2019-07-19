Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida swimming instructor who was arrested earlier this week after being accused of fondling two young girls during a swim lesson is now facing an additional charge.
Daniel Diaz-Meija, 20, was hit with a third count of child molestation after an eight-year-old girl told police that he put his fingers in her swimsuit and fondled her vagina during a lesson.
Diaz-Meija was originally charged after two 11-year-old girls accused him of doing the same thing.
All three incidents reportedly occurred at the Helen Sands Pool at SW 280st Street and SW 163th Avenue.
During questioning, Diaz-Meija admitted to the allegations, according to his arrest report.
He remains in jail without bond.
