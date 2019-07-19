MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspected drunk driver is behind bars, accused of driving under the influence and killing a grandmother and her granddaughter and leaving the leaving of the woman injured.

On Friday morning, Andrea Schneider, 21, stood before a Broward County judge facing two counts of DUI Manslaughter along with a host of other DUI-related charges. She is being held without bond.

“I’m glad she’s finally behind bars,” said Michele Baker, whose daughter Breanha and mother, Robyn Underwood died in the crash.

“She took two of the smartest, most big-hearted people away from me,” Baker told CBS 4’s Carey Codd. “I think she should spend the rest of her life in jail. I don’t think she should have a life with community and other people.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Schneider is suspected of driving drunk last March at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her car, crossed a median and hit a car carrying the 3 women. Schneider also hit other vehicles.

After the crash, a search warrant indicated that investigators smelled alcohol on Schneider’s breath and she had slurred speech and dilated pupils.

Michele says her mom and daughter were extremely close and that Breanha was bright and looked forward to a future of helping others. Michele is now left to mourn their deaths and try to recover from her own physical and mental injuries.

“We were just going to family dinner,” Baker said. “(I) will never feel them hug me again. I’m starting to get flashbacks because I was awake in the car. You don’t want to know what it’s like to hold you dead daughter’s hand.”

Court records show prosecutors want to keep Schneider in jail. A court hearing on that is scheduled for next week.