MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he drove his car through a police barricade and then ended up in the bay.
It happened Thursday morning on the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway.
Police were already on the scene investigating a deadly crash when they say Daniel Adivi, 40, hit a road ranger before driving into the Watson Island Marina and driving right into the water.
Once he got out of the water, the man stripped naked, before surrendering to police.
