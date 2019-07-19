HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade County employee is accused of stealing gasoline to fill up his personal vehicle.

On July 14, authorities observed Dani Daniel Toranzo, 43, pouring five gallons of fuel, stolen from the county, into his 2005 Toyota Scion.

According to investigators, they found that the fuel Toranzo was using came from the MDC Fueling Facility on 5975 Miami Lakes Drive.

The unleaded gasoline at the fueling plant is meant for county vehicles and equipment only, and employees are not supposed to be using it for their personal vehicles.

Miami-Dade police said Toranzo gained access to the facility because he had a crew fueling card, provided to all county employees.

He had been driving the car regularly to Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, where he works in the North Trades Maintenance Facility for the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.

During questioning, investigators learned Toranzo had been involved in 17 other incidents where he followed the same process to steal more fuel.

He had taken a little over $330 worth of gasoline in total, investigators said.

Toranzo eventually admitted to the crime and told officers he kept two five-gallon fuel containers in his work shed and used them to fill up his car at least twice a week.

He has been charged with third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.