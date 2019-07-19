



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An attorney for Scot Peterson, a former BSO school resource officer assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the February 14, 2018 massacre, has filed a motion to dismiss the charges in the criminal case against him.

Peterson, who was fired from the sheriff’s office, is charged with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury. The charges stem from the mass shooting at the Parkland school.

An investigation revealed Peterson refused to investigate the source of gunshots, retreated during the active shooting while victims were being shot and directed other law enforcement who arrived on scene to remain 500 feet away from the building.

Peterson’s charges are specifically related to the deaths and injuries of the ten students and teachers on the third floor of Building 12. This is when Peterson was outside the building but did not enter.

If convicted, the 11 charges technically carry a maximum potential punishment of 96 ½ years in state prison.

He was released from jail on bond back on June 6th.

A trial date has not yet been set.