This week we’re meeting World War II veteran Morris “Chick” Chase.

Sgt. Morris Chase served from 1943 to 1945 and was part of the United States Army Air Corps.

Chase served as a nose gunner he and his team were sent out to blow up factories that were making firearms.

Although it was decades ago he will never forget the day he was forced to jump out of the plane in order to save his life. He managed to survive but others that were with him did not.

“My plane went down and I heard the thump and pilot said bail out. Being afraid of heights I wasn’t anxious of going down with the plane. I put on my chute and that’s all I remember. Then I woke up pulled the chute and hit the ground. That’s when I broke my leg and after I went to prison camp. There were 9 people on that plane and 5 were killed. The guys who gave their lives those are the heroes,” said Morris Chase.

Sgt. Morris “Chick” Chase was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side he proudly waved and thanked the crowd for this well-deserved recognition a proud moment as they honored this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you World War II veteran U.S. Army Air Corps Sgt. Morris “Chick” Chase for your service and dedication to our country.