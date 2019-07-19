MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the family of Briana Paschal there are no answers, there is only pain.

“We’re wondering why, who would have wanted to do this to her,” said Paschal’s aunt Lynda Roberts.

She described her 27-year-old niece as an artist and an entrepreneur just starting her own restaurant. A young woman in the prime of her life when she was shot and killed at an intersection in February.

Police say it was 10 a.m. when Paschal was rear-ended at NW 3rd Avenue and 14th Terrace. When she got out of her car to check the damage the driver who caused crash shot her multiple times, then fled abandoning their vehicle.

Detectives say they’re looking at the possibility she was targeted.

“We know her but we don’t know the reasons why, she would have never done anything to hurt anyone,” said Roberts.

It’s a brutal murder that’s left her family, especially her mother, shattered.

“She’s not coping, she sits there, she cries with everything Briana would have touched her hands on,” said Roberts.

William Clark is Paschal’s cousin.

“She was that spark that energized the entire family, just like a battery to a car, without it the whole family is numb,” he said.

The family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you know something and are not saying anything about it then you’re complicit, you’re just as guilty as the person who pulled the trigger,” said Clark.

“See our hurt, feel our pain, Briana was a person that loved everyone,” said Roberts.

If you have any information the number to Crimestoppers is 305-471 TIPS, you can remain anonymous.