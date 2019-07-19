BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — Police and fire-rescue personnel will swarm Florida Atlantic University Saturday to practice how they would respond if an active shooter were reported on campus.
According to the Boca Raton Police Department, the countywide active shooter drill will take place on the campus of FAU. The drill involves first responders from agencies throughout Palm Beach County.
Police say the drill takes place from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m and access to the campus will be limited during that time.
Police want the public to know that during the drill, sounds of explosions and gunfire might be heard in surrounding neighborhoods.
Please do not call 911.
Police say the impact to surrounding neighborhoods should be very limited because the drill will be contained to the FAU campus.
You must log in to post a comment.