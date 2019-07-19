LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The 5-year-old boy who was shot and wounded during an altercation between two men at an apartment complex on Wednesday, is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday, according to Lauderhill police.

The shooting occurred at the Lauderhill Point apartments on Northwest 19th Street, when, one of the men involved in the dispute, pulled out a gun and fired shots that struck the boy and a 30-year-old man.

According to police, the young boy is not related to the other victim, but they share extended family.

The adult victim remains hospitalized and has yet to speak to detectives about the incident, a police spokesperson said.

Investigators said they’ve identified the suspect and are in contact with his attorney.

Calvinette Lemons, a family member of both victims, told CBS4 the adult victim and the shooter know each other.

Police do not believe the 5-year-old was the intended target and it’s not known how many shots were fired or how many times the victims were struck.

The spokesperson said the circumstances of the shooting, including who was the aggressor, is still being investigated.