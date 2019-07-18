WEST MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of West Miami approved an initiative on Wednesday, allowing for the implementation of ‘veterans only’ parking spaces throughout the city.

The policy was passed unanimously by the city commission.

Reserved spaces will soon be available in parks and facilities managed by the City of West Miami, officials said.

The program was originally presented by Commissioner Eric Díaz-Padrón to honor veterans within West Miami and across the U.S.

Commissioner Díaz-Padrón said the initiative stems from a resolution sponsored by Vice Chairwoman Rebecca Sosa and he looks “forward to working with her, as well as leaders from other cities and businesses to expand the idea!”

“The City of West Miami was founded by the Greatest Generation, heroes who sacrificed everything during World War II to liberate our world from tyranny. We must never forget them nor any of the courageous men and women who have demonstrated the ultimate commitment to defending freedom and liberty in the United States,” said Commissioner Díaz-Padrón. “While we remain forever indebted to our veterans, we must do all that we can to express our deep appreciation and admiration.”

According to the commission, the parking spots will have signs with the phrase “Veterans Only Parking” on them and they’ll also include the seals of the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy.