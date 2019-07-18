MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Communications Concepts Inc., the company that damaged a 42-inch water main near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport has been cited for their role in what has become a daylong mess for residents, businesses, and government employees in Fort Lauderdale and neighboring cities.

“They have been cited and been given a notice to appear in an enforcement action,” an official said.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the Palm Beach County-based company was repairing electric lines for Florida Power and Light when they hit the waterline.

The subcontractor was not doing work for the city nor was the work being done for any city or airport project.

According to a police report released by the city, the company did not have proper permits.

The company did have an 811 locate ticket that was valid, but no city-issued permits for the work. During the drilling/boring process, the company punctured a city water main, causing thousands of gallons of water to spew onto the airplane ramps.

CBS4 searched for information on the company.

They do have an active license with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations, which runs through August of 2020.

State records show they are licensed as a certified specialty contractor.

The state said they have no disciplinary actions against them.

According to Mayor Trantalis, more than 200,000 people in several cities that are supplied water by Fort Lauderdale were affected by the water main damage.

This afternoon, CBS4’s Carey Codd reached out to several people affiliated with the company, but we received no response.