



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale’s water emergency has led to a number of closures throughout the city and areas impacted by the water they supply.

The Broward Courthouse closed at noon.

The Governmental Center in downtown Fort Lauderdale is closed.

The Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center is closed.

Some Broward County Libraries have also been forced to close, including the Main Library and the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has brought in extra personnel to handle calls.

Port Everglades has notified its customers of the water main break; portable bathrooms are being placed throughout the Port.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue has activated its emergency fire suppression plan, which uses ocean water as the main water source.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue has mutual aid agreements for fire suppression.

Palm Beach County has supplied a tanker truck which will be located at Station 53 at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Miami-Dade has supplied a tanker truck that will be located at Station 13 on Sunrise Boulevard on Fort Lauderdale Beach and Broward County has supplied a tanker that will be located at Station 46 at Mills Pond Park.

The water main break is not affecting Broward’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport which gets its water from the City of Hollywood.

Broward Health Medical Center remains open and is monitoring the situation.

“We are aware of the Fort Lauderdale water outage. At this time, all hospitals and urgent care centers remain open. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,” said Broward Health Medical Center posted on Twitter.

The Galleria Mall closed at 10 a.m. because its air conditioning system requires water, according to general manager Mark Trouba.

Many hotels have evacuated their guests as a safety measure because fire sprinkler systems may not have proper water pressure.

The city is handing out bottled water to those who need it at three locations:

Beach Community Center

3351 NE 33rd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Mills Pond Park

2201 NW 9th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Riverland Park

950 SW 27th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

For more information call the City of Fort Lauderdale 24-Hour Neighbor Service Center at (954) 828-8000.