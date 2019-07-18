



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has declared a local state of emergency after a water main break that affects the thousands of people and businesses that get their water from the city.

The water outage comes after a contractor damaged a 42-inch water main near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The main supplies water from the city’s wellfields into the Fiveash water treatment plant. In order to repair the line, the water supply from the wellfields has been shut off. This means that no water is currently feeding the Fiveash water plant.

The city is using its reserves, but the taps are expected to run dry later today.

Trantalis spoke with Governor Ron DeSantis Thursday morning who offered assistance, the state is sending two tractor-trailer trucks of water, according to The Sun-Sentinel.

Residents and businesses in Fort Lauderdale and neighboring cities should be prepared to be without water, and working toilets, for 24 hours to 36 hours. Areas impacted include Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Oakland Park, Village of Sea Ranch Lakes, Wilton Manors, sections of Davie and Tamarac, and the Port Everglades Authority.

The water outage affects everything from residences, restaurants, hospitals to hotels and high rises.

The city sent out emergency alerts via texts and emails.

“We were notified to please conserve water,” said Daniel McConnell, manager of Lester’s Diner.

The restaurant has taken the extra step of boiling the water they use for cooking.

“We weren’t told that the water was dangerous but we are taking precautions,” said McConnell.

And when the water runs out?

“We close,” said McConnell. “You can’t run a restaurant without water.”

The Galleria Mall closed at 10 a.m. because its air conditioning system requires water, according to general manager Mark Trouba.

The Broward Courthouse closed at noon.

Broward Health Medical Center remains open and is monitoring the situation.

“At this time, services continue uninterrupted. We are carefully monitoring this situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available,” said Broward Health Medical Center said in a statement.

For more information call the City of Fort Lauderdale 24-Hour Neighbor Service Center at (954) 828-8000.