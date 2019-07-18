  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alligator, Clearwater, Florida News, Gators, Homeowner Insurance Coverage, Local TV, Mary Wischhusen


CLEARWATER (CBSMiami) – A Florida woman was reportedly denied insurance coverage for the damages caused by an alligator that broke into her home in May.

Mary Wischhusen, of Clearwater, found the 11-foot gator in the middle of the night, when it had smashed through a low window in her kitchen.

According to Wischhusen, the animal didn’t just destroy the window, but several wine bottles and furniture as well.

(Source: Clearwater Police Department)

Luckily, nobody was hurt.

WFLA reports Wischhusen filed a claim under her homeowners insurance, but it was  rejected within a month.

According to the station, her homeowners insurance policy states that it does not cover any damage done by “rodents, reptiles and other animals.”

Wischhusen told reporters the quote for the damages is thousands of dollars and as of right now, it’s coming out of her pocket.

Comments