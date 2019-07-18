CLEARWATER (CBSMiami) – A Florida woman was reportedly denied insurance coverage for the damages caused by an alligator that broke into her home in May.
Mary Wischhusen, of Clearwater, found the 11-foot gator in the middle of the night, when it had smashed through a low window in her kitchen.
According to Wischhusen, the animal didn’t just destroy the window, but several wine bottles and furniture as well.
Luckily, nobody was hurt.
WFLA reports Wischhusen filed a claim under her homeowners insurance, but it was rejected within a month.
According to the station, her homeowners insurance policy states that it does not cover any damage done by “rodents, reptiles and other animals.”
Wischhusen told reporters the quote for the damages is thousands of dollars and as of right now, it’s coming out of her pocket.
