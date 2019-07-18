DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Talk about a bold move – a man charged with armed-robbery walked out of his trial just moments before a jury found him guilty.
Antonio Jama Gearing, 29, had been released on $75,000 bail so he was free to move about the Daytona Beach courtroom Tuesday. But he wasn’t supposed to leave the trial.
Police and the Express Bail Bonds Volusia County are searching for Gearing after the jury convicted him in the robbery of a Dollar General store in 2018.
Bail bondsman J Gailbreath said that it’s “pretty bold to walk right out of the courthouse” during jury deliberations. Gailbreath said once he gets a notice from the court, he’ll have 60 days to find Gearing before he himself has to pay the bail.
