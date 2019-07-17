MIAMI (CBSMiami) — For the first time in the history of Zoo Miami, a two-toed sloth has given birth.

According to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill, the mother is a nearly 3-year old sloth named Marge who gave birth Wednesday, July 16.

Marge, who came from a private breeder, has been a resident of Zoo Miami since October 2016 and this is her first baby.

The first time father’s name is Montey and he also arrived at the zoo in October of 2016 from the same private breeder and is a month older than Marge.

The newborn is estimated to weigh just under a pound. Its gender won’t be known for several weeks.

Both mother and baby will be off exhibit for an undetermined amount of time in a “maternity ward” where they will have time to properly bond and zoo staff can closely monitor the newborn’s development.

WEB EXTRA: WATCH MARGE WITH HER NEWBORN BABY

Sloths are arboreal mammals that are found in the tropical forests of Central and South America. Their popularity soared after the hit movie “Zootopia,” that featured a sloth as one of its stars.

They are considered one of the slowest animals on earth moving only about 6 feet a minute on the ground and slightly faster in the trees. However, they are excellent swimmers.

They feed primarily on the leaves of Cecropia trees but will also eat a variety of other vegetation as well as fruits and vegetables under human care. They only come down to the forest floor about once a week to defecate and urinate.

Though not endangered, their populations are threatened by development and pressures from the pet trade.