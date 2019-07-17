



MIAMI (Hoodline) – As fans of cronuts and cake pops can attest, food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right this minute?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been on the tips of diners’ tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Miami businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak, right now.

Ember Miami

Photo: Kenny D./Yelp

Open since May, this smokehouse and New American and traditional American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp.

Citywide, New American spots saw a median 2.6 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Ember Miami saw a 100 percent increase, maintaining a convincing four-star rating throughout.

Located at 151 N.E. 41st St., Unit 117, Paradise Plaza in the Little Haiti, Ember Miami offers wood-fired dishes, smoke-laden meats, pastas and shared sides.

Cafe La Trova

Photo: Cafe La Trova/Yelp

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Little Havana’s Cafe La Trova, the well-established cocktail bar, venues and event space and Cuban spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Cocktail Bars” on Yelp saw a median 4 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Cafe La Trova bagged a 20.7 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing four-star rating.

Open at 971 S.W. Eighth St. since January, Cafe La Trova menu reflects the city’s 1980s Cuban culture with classic Cuban cocktails and signature concoctions — like the Hotel Nacional, combining Plantation pineapple rum, apricot liqueur and lime and pineapple juice. Also expect plenty of Cuban-style dishes and live music.

El Pub

Photo: El Pub/Yelp

Little Havana’s El Pub is also making waves. Open since May 2018 at 1548 S.W. Eighth St., the well-established Cuban and seafood spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has seen a 4 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.9 percent for all businesses tagged “Seafood” on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis El Pub’s review count increased by more than 1,000 percent.

El Pub offers seafood and meat-centric menu with items like camarones al ajillo (shrimp in garlic sauce), lechon asado (roasted pork) and paella de mariscos. Over the past month, it’s maintained a mixed three-star rating among Yelpers.

Charly’s Vegan Tacos “CVT”

Photo: Charly’s Vegan Tacos “CVT”/Yelp

Charly’s Vegan Tacos “CVT” is the city’s buzziest Mexican spot by the numbers.

The well-established Mexican and vegan spot, which opened at 172 N.W. 24th St. since May 2018, increased its new review count by 12.1 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 3.9 percent for the Yelp category “Mexican.”

Charly’s Vegan Tacos “CVT” offers vegan taco options, starters, and salads. Popular offerings include the Mexican street corn, red chilaquiles, avocado fries and nachos machos (expect generous toppings of spicy chipotle leek cheese, homemade pickled jalapeños, salsa adobada and mashed organic beans).

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.