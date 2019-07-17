Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This little piggie did not go to the market. In fact, this little piggie went to a Broward high school and was found there.
Pembroke Pines police said in a tweet the piglet was found wandering in a baseball field at West Broward High School.
Police suspect the piglet may be a lost pet due to its friendly nature.
They are asking the public to contact our Animal Assistance Program at 954-431-2200 if you know who its owners are.
West Broward High School is located in the 500 block of NW 209th Ave in Pembroke Pines.
