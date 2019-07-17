



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – To mark the anniversary of the first humans landing on the moon on July 20, 1969, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is inviting guests to Apollo 11 Day.

It will be a celebration of space exploration and the invitation is for this Saturday.

“What we’re celebrating on Saturday is the anniversary of 50 years since we landed on the moon. It’s very exciting. It’s a whole day specializing on landing on the moon and space travel itself,” said Kimberly Cullen of Frost Science.

All throughout the museum, the day will commemorate one of the greatest achievements in science showcasing many hands-on astronomy-related activities and interactions including an exploration of the night sky in a pop-up planetarium.

Walking through the ‘Feathers to the Stars Exhibition,’ you will see a history of space travel that has always had a nod to the future.

“Look! Girl on the moon,” said Cbs4’s Lisa Petrillo, pointing out a book from the time on display.

“Soon maybe, one day let’s hope,” said Cullen.

The museum will also be showing multiple exclusive screenings of the Smithsonian Channel’s new documentary, the day we walked on the moon. It’s an in-depth look at one of the most important 24-hour periods in history.

Another showcase is in the main planetarium. It’s a film called ‘Phantom of the Universe the Hunt for Dark Matter.”

The gravity chairs showcase how much less you way on the moon than here on earth.

Many of the exhibitions and activities currently at the museum will remain there, but the big Apollo 11 Day will feature exclusive events only on that day with your regular park admission.

Apollo 11 Day is on Saturday, July 20th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more info www.frostscience.org/apollo11