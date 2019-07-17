MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade’s mayor and police director toured the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in South Miami Dade and found the conditions to be clean and the kids were being treated well.

Police Director Juan Perez said he and the new commanding officer of Federal Protection Services agency, which oversees safety at the shelter planned to get together at the site to discuss logistics in case there’s an emergency or if they need assistance. Perez invited Mayor Carlos Gimenez to join him since the mayor had expressed interest in visiting the facility.

Perez said during their discussions they talked about public safety and what to do in case of an emergency, like a fire or hurricane. They then toured the facility and Perez said they were pleasantly surprised by what they found.

“The conditions were very pristine, extremely clean conditions. The children we came across, 13 through 17 years old, appeared to be in good spirits, very friendly, interacting with each other, playing sports outside, and learning. They were being taught at the time during school hours, they had educational classes going on at the same time. So we visited both the north and south campus and again extremely pristine conditions,” he said.

Perez said while the children appeared to be well taken care of, the situation was still sad.

“All these kids came across the border unaccompanied, without any parents or guardians with them. So they’re in this waiting period here waiting to be processed, to be placed with an appropriate family member or a non-profit that is going to take these kids in and help them integrate into the community,” he said.

Approximately, 1,300 teens remain at the facility. The government has said no more unaccompanied minors will be sent there.