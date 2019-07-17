MIAMI (CBSMiami) – County officials voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward legislation supporting the start of hemp production in Miami-Dade County.

The Board of County Commissioners Health Care and County Operations Committee voted to position South Florida to lead on this booming new agricultural sector.

The resolution was sponsored by Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava directing the administration to support Florida’s industrial hemp program.

Hemp is forecast to become a $20 billion industry in the U.S. in the next three years, everything from food to clothing and cosmetics.

“Hemp production represents a new industrial revolution in Florida, and we need to make sure Miami-Dade and our farmers are ready to see the full economic benefit,” said Commissioner Levine Cava.

“I am proud that we have taken the first step today. I’m committed to working with our Ag industry, local businesses and research partners to grow our local economy as our county continues to lead on agricultural innovation.”

“We are excited about the enormous potential of hemp to help our farmers diversify their current production – and the wider impact on our local economy, since industrial hemp has so many applications,” said Jorge Abreu, Executive Director of the Dade County Farm Bureau.