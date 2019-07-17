



CHICAGO (CBSMiami) – The super-stardom continued for the Florida man who captured and removed an evasive alligator from a Chicago park on Tuesday.

Just hours after getting the job done, gator expert and owner of Crocodilian Specialist Services in St. Augustine, Frank Robb, stood on the mound in Wrigley Field and threw out the first pitch for the Chicago Cubs in a game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Robb even sported his own Cubs jersey.

According to a spokesperson for the Cubs, he received a standing ovation from the large crowd and many cheers.

The alligator known as, “Chance the Snapper,” was first seen on July 9, when pictures of it started showing up online. Since then, #ChancetheSnapper has been trending on Chicago Twitter, with some people creating accounts named after the alligator.

Officials at Humboldt Park had failed to catch the 5-foot animal themselves, which is what led them to call in Robb to try and complete the task.

Robb arrived on Sunday and assessed the park and lagoon. He ordered for the east half of the park to be closed, to maintain quiet conditions and lure the gator out of hiding.

WEB EXTRA: Chance The Snapper Captured

He caught Chance the Snapper at around 4 a.m., authorities said.

Chance the Snapper is in healthy condition and officials announced he is expected to get a new home at a zoo or sanctuary city.

Meanwhile, the Cubs did beat the Reds, 4-3, meaning the Windy City could have a good luck charm in Robb.