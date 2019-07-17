BELL (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida man is accused of holding his wife’s lover at gunpoint, chopping off his penis and running away with it.
Alex Bonilla, 49, was arrested hours later on charges including aggravated assault.
Bonilla broke into his neighbor’s home Sunday, tied the neighbor up and mutilated his genitals with scissors, according to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office. The victim told deputies that Bonilla then took the severed penis and fled across the street to his own house.
Deputies say the motive still is under investigation, though an arrest report says Bonilla caught his wife and the victim having sex in May.
The victim was hospitalized.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.