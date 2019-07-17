Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz is scheduled to appear at a court hearing on Wednesday.
A likely topic of the hearing is whether the case is moving toward a planned early 2020 trial date.
Cruz, 20, who faces the death penalty if convicted.
Cruz is accused of charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Valentine’s Day massacre at the school last year.
His lawyers say Cruz will plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors want the case to go to trial so that a jury can decide.
