DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Brought to Florida in the 1800s as an ornamental tree, the Brazilian peppertree has become a real problem in the state.

More than 700-thousand acres, including portions of the Everglades, are impacted.

Brazilian peppertree, a relative of poison ivy, is one of the most damaging invasive weeds of agricultural and natural areas of Florida, Hawaii, and Texas. It creates a dense canopy that crowds out native plants and creates poor habitat for native wildlife.

It can cause allergic reactions and respiratory illness in some people due to volatiles released by the leaves, flowers, and fruits.

On Tuesday, a joint partnership which includes the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Florida Department of Environmental Protection took a big step with a little bug, or should we say hundreds of little bugs, to combat the problem.

At Tree Tops Park in Davie they released dozen of vials of thrips (Pseudophilothrips ichini). The insects are native to Brazil and feed on the Brazilian peppertree. Officials anticipate the insect will reduce the growth of the invasive plant by 80 percent without negatively impacting native Florida plants and wildlife.

“Using biological controls like this insect to control the spread of invasive plants is using the tools Mother Nature herself has given us to protect that investment in the Everglades,” said SFWMD Governing Board Member Ron Bergeron.

The use of this specific species of thrips to eradicate Brazilian peppertree has been found to be safe following intensive studies conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and University of Florida.

“University of Florida researchers worked as a team to study and gain approval for the release of specialized insects that will manage the invasive Brazilian peppertree,” said UF Professor Ronald Cave who is all the Director of the UF/IFAS Indian River Research and Education Center.

The studies found that Pseudophilothrips ichini only targets the Brazilian peppertree despite other plants that may be in the area. Its broad environmental tolerance, host specificity and damage it can cause makes it a viable and effective biological control agent.

There are more than 5,000 species of thrips. Common plant-feeding thrips are flower thrips. They sometimes invade homes, possibly brought in on potted plants.

Thrips sometimes bite humans in search of moisture on the skin and will also cause slight irritation to the toes and feet should one walk through the grass barefoot. Thrips bites are a temporary, minor irritation but cause no visible welts or bites.