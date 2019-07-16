  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new study reveals Florida is the 6th most-popular vacation home hot spot in the country.

The study conducted by Digital Third Coast, a marketing agency based in Chicago says Florida has the sixth-highest percentage of vacation homes in the US.

Their data indicated that roughly 1-in-10 houses (9.7%) were registered as vacation properties in Florida.

Their research is based on US Census data, where they looked at more than 29,000 communities and determined how many of those homes were used for seasonal getaways.

The top three Florida cities with the most vacation homes, according to the study, are:

  • Captiva, Florida: 78% vacation homes
  • Horseshoe Beach, Florida: 73% vacation homes
  • North Key Largo, Florida: 72.7% vacation homes

Click here to see a state-by-state breakdown see other vacation home hot spots.

