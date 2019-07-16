



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s an achievement that stands alone as a singular moment in American history and not a single child at the Museum of Discovery and Science was alive to see it.

From rocket launching to aerodynamics at play nearly 50 to the anniversary of Apollo 11, the moon landing, 3rd and 4th graders with Camp Discovery were learning just a little bit about what it took to make it to the moon and back.

Children were trying to find just the right calibration with a handmade wind tunnel as they tried to simulate zero gravity and space flight.

“You need to make something light enough so that when it goes up it won’t just fall back to the ground but you can’t have it too light because then it will just fly over,” said Daniel Zeller.

Jason Miller is one of the instructors, he said for all of the children born into post-1969 world where lunar exploration is just a part of life, to see the kids interact with such a monumental moment in American history,

“It’s just joy, being a kid is about being curious about the natural world.”

It inspired the kids to believe this is a world where anything is possible.

“I’ve always really wanted to become an engineer so I guess that technically is like building a space ship,” said Nick DiAlberto from Camp Discovery.

