MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Puerto Ricans who came to South Florida after Hurricane Maria are monitoring the situation in their homeland where protesters have clashed with police in the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico for a third straight day.
They’re demanding the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló after leaked conversations reveal his role in a profane, sexist and homophobic group chat.
Demonstrators say they feel disrespected and deceived. Many believe the chats indicate corruption and that the governor violated their trust, they say.
The Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages from the private group chat via Telegram.
The exchanges between the governor and his inner circle reveal a vengeful approach in running the government — including attacking journalists by discrediting stories and threatening to turn over political opponents to police.
The island has struggled to recover from Hurricane Maria in 2017 and Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s administration has been plagued by scandals involving funding. Two top officials stepped down this weekend after the leaked group chat.