MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have identified a suspect they are searching for in connection with shooting death of a teenager.
Police say Osniel Perez De La Osa is wanted for First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Ana Alvarez-Hernandez
She was killed by a stray bullet on July 7th in the parking lot of the 94th Aero Squadron restaurant next to Miami International Airport.
Police have already made two arrests in the case, but they believe Perez De La Osa is the person who actually fired the shot that killed Alvarez-Hernandez.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.