MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police Department has released new information into the police-involved shooting over the weekend which resulted in the death of one person.

Authorities said the shooting happened on Sunday, July 14, at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the area of 7000 Liberty St.

Officers responded to a ‘possible shots fired’ call, upon arrival a victim told police an unknown suspect began shooting at him while he was driving.

Soon after officers found a suspect who matched the description of the shooter.

Police said the officer-involved shooting occurred when police attempted to make contact with the suspect on North 67 Avene and Scott Street.

Hollywood Fire Rescue pronounced the suspect dead on the scene. He was subsequently identified as 22-year-old Blige Sean Christopher Cypress.

Police said Cypress was armed with a gun at the time of the police-involved shooting.

Hollywood Police Department homicide is conducting a full and thorough investigation of the incident and what led to the shooting.

Authorities said a parallel investigation would also be conducted by the Hollywood Police Department Internal Affairs Unit.

All findings will be brought forward to the Broward State Attorney’s Office, authorities said.