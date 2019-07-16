MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two South Florida men were arrested Sunday afternoon at Gilbert’s Resort in Key Largo after a fracas that started in the no swimming zone near the docks.

Resort security called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to report that people were jumping off the docks. Deputies went to that area and found some kids jumping off the docks. They told the kids to stop doing it because it was a safety issue.

Meanwhile, there were two men, one who was identified as 40-year-old Yanser Robaina of Homestead, swimming in a clearly marked no swim zone as it was in a channel area with boat traffic. One of the men said they lost a pair of sunglasses and were looking for them. Deputies told the men to come back to shore and put on some goggles that would help in their search. The deputies told the men they would then keep an eye out for boats.

The sheriff’s office said Robaina cursed at deputies and said he wasn’t getting out of the water. He eventually did.

Robaina was placed in custody at that time given the threats he was making. Robaina reportedly refused to provide his name or date of birth and continued to threaten the deputies. The other man in the water with Robaina was not charged in the incident.

While in the back of a patrol car, Robaina began to kick the door, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies tried to put him leg restraints, Robaina reportedly head-butted one of them in the face. He spat at the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the deputy temporarily lost his grip on Robaina, he used his Taser to dry stun him. Robaina calmed down for a few seconds, but then began kicking the other deputy. Robaina was hit with Taser again and complied after being shocked the second time.

Robaina was treated on the scene by Fire Rescue personnel after stating he had high blood pressure. He declined transport to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.

Robaina was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, causing property damage, resisting arrest with violence and resisting arrest without violence.

Meanwhile, resort security advised there was a third man with Robaina who they asked to leave the property — Freddy Ruiz, 43, of Miami. Security stated Ruiz dropped a small plastic bag on the beach as he was walking toward the deputies. Resort security retrieved the bag.

When asked it the bag was his, Ruiz reportedly refused to speak to the deputies.

Ruiz was seen on video security footage throwing the bag on the beach before walking toward the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Inside the baggie was a small amount of white powder that field-tested positive for cocaine and two marijuana cigarettes.

Ruiz was charged with cocaine possession.