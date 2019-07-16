MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The gruesome scene of a South Florida murder mystery was caught on surveillance video.

30-year-old Cassandra Fair died a cruel death last Friday.

Surveillance video shows her being pushed or jumping from a Cadillac Escalade on Northwest 18th Drive in Pompano Beach after being shot multiple times.

CBS4 spoke with her distraught mother in Texas.

“She was a loving, caring person,” said Carlotta Fair. “If they knew my daughter, they never would have done this to Cassandra.”

Carlotta Fair says Cassandra had been working as a nanny but last year fell out of contact with her family.

“Cassandra had got around with people not doing the right thing and she has such a good heart, she’s easily caught up in things not right,” said Carlotta.

A woman was driving by when she says saw Cassandra being pushed out of the vehicle.

“When I saw people giving her CPR I thought she had a chance, but she died,” said the witness.

Witnesses say just before this happened, Cassandra was seen arguing with a man at a nearby corner grocery store.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies did recover a tan Escalade.

“I pray that he’s caught,” said Carlotta. “Because if he knew my daughter, he never would have done something like that.”