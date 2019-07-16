MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Every building at the Plantation shopping center where a massive explosion took place a week ago has been deemed unsafe.
Nearly two dozen people were injured in the July 7 explosion that hurled large pieces of concrete and debris up to 50 yards away and sent pieces of metal as far as 100 yards across the street.
The Sun-Sentinel reports it’s unclear whether the shopping center will be demolished or can be repaired.
The property owner declined to comment.
PizzaFire, which had been out of business for several months, was destroyed, and nearby businesses and cars were damaged, including a popular and crowded fitness club.
The cause of the explosion is still being investigated but firefighters found ruptured gas lines at the scene.
