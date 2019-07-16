



DAVIE (CBSMiami) – On Friday June 7th, in the middle of the day on Flamingo Road near I-595, Davie Police say Andre Sinclair was enraged about being cut off in traffic by Keith Byrne.

Police say Sinclair shot Byrne and before Byrne died, the former Marine shot back and killed Sinclair.

The tragic case pointed out the oftentimes raw emotion of driving in South Florida.

On Tuesday we gained another perspective on this violent encounter from 911 calls released by Davie Police.

One of the calls came from Keith Byrne’s friend who was on the phone with him while Byrne was driving.

“He tells me that he accidentally cut somebody off and he felt really bad about it so he pulled up next to them and lowered his window to tell them, ‘My bad, my bad’ and they shot at him,” the unidentified friend told the 911 operator.

Byrne’s friend told police he didn’t know where Byrne was driving in Broward. He just knew his friend was in trouble.

“I heard gunfire and he said, ‘Dude, I’ve been shot. I’ve been shot’ and then I heard murmuring. And he was unresponsive,” the friend said.

Byrne died on the scene in his white work truck as he headed to his mother’s home in Davie. He left behind 3 children.

Around the same time another call came into 911. This was from the girlfriend of Andre Sinclair who said she was driving the BMW that Byrne cut off. The unidentified woman said their young daughter was in the car and Sinclair refused to listen to her pleas to stay in the car.

“I was driving with my boyfriend and this person cut us off and, you know, he got upset and I was like, you know, just leave it alone, you know, because we have our baby in the car and I was like, ‘It’s not a big deal,’” she told the 911 dispatcher. “He just like got mad and I tried to stop him but he like just jumped out of the car and like shot the guy.”

The woman told police that she drove down Flamingo Road after the shooting because the couple’s baby was scared.

“I didn’t know what happened because I didn’t see it. I just heard it,” she said.

Sinclair died later at a hospital. In the days following the violence Davie Police said had he lived, they would have charged Andre Sinclair with murdering Keith Byrne.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for the three children of Keith Byrne.