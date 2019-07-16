Comments
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Davie Police have released the calls for help made in the seconds after a road rage shooting.
Back on June 7th police say a shootout erupted on Flamingo Road just south of I-595.
Police say the driver of a work truck, Keith Byrne, had cut off the driver of a BMW.
The two men shot at each other.
Byrne died shortly after the shooting.
The man he cut off, 22-year-old Andre Sinclair, was shot when Byrne opened fire. He died at the hospital.
Police say had Sinclair survived, he would have ultimately been charged with Byrne’s murder.