DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Davie Police have released the calls for help made in the seconds after a road rage shooting.

Back on June 7th police say a shootout erupted on Flamingo Road just south of I-595.

Police say the driver of a work truck, Keith Byrne, had cut off the driver of a BMW.

The two men shot at each other.

Byrne died shortly after the shooting.

The man he cut off, 22-year-old Andre Sinclair, was shot when Byrne opened fire. He died at the hospital.

Police say had Sinclair survived, he would have ultimately been charged with Byrne’s murder.

