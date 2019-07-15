Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police are investigating a reported machete attack in Coconut Grove on Monday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to the area of 3701 Grand Ave at approximately 2:56 p.m. in reference to two males with injuries, “possibly resulting from a machete.”
Both males were transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, authorities said.
Images from Chopper 4 showed several police units converged in the area, as well as, an overturned red bicycle with strewn clothing, which appeared to be covered in blood.
No additional information was immediately available.