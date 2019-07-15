



MIAMi (CBSMiami) – A stretch of Miami-Dade Metrorail tracks are back open after one of its cars partially derailed Friday near Allapattah.

More than two dozen people were forced to evacuate.

On Monday, Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, who represents residents in the southern part of the county, sent a letter to Mayor Carlos Giménez about the derailment.

“We are all concerned about safety. Thank goodness nobody was seriously injured,” the commissioner said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said Friday, the car may have derailed over a loss of power.

In a regularly scheduled County Transportation and Finance Committee Meeting Monday, commissioners were told there were no technical problems after checking the tracks, cars, and signals.

It’s still unclear if it was human error.

“They explained that they had checked all of the equipment and could assure themselves it wasn’t related to equipment,” Cava said.

A spokesperson for county transportation and public works said the investigation into a cause is expected to take three weeks.

During Monday’s meeting, it was announced there is a task force that has been formed and there will be a consultant for a longer study.

While the investigation into answers continues, the commissioner told CBS4 News she will continue being a passenger on Metrorail.

“I personally will be riding Metrorail,” said Cava. I am not feeling a safety concern myself but I can understand that the public needs answers.”