  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida, Florida News, Local TV, Manatees, Marine Mammals, Sealife

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Florida wildlife officials said the number of manatee deaths caused by watercraft could hit an all-time high in Florida this year.

From the beginning of this year through June 21, 81 manatees have been killed by watercraft in Florida’s waters.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials say 59 manatees died during the same period in 2018.

Wildlife officials say toxic red tide and chilly temperatures contributed to the sea cow deaths in 2018, but so far in 2019 the biggest threat to manatees are boats.

The Save the Manatee Club says another reason may be because manatees were downlisted from endangered to threatened, which may cause people to think it’s safe to exhibit less caution while boating.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports a total of 300 manatees have been reported dead in Florida for the first half of the year.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s