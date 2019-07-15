MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are looking for a man who viciously attacked a hotel owner six weeks ago.

The beat down happened Memorial Day weekend in front of the Shore View Hotel on Surf Road and was captured on surveillance video.

“It was very weird. It’s never happened in the 22 years we owned the place,” hotel owner Rudy H. Tells CBS4.

“When I turned around, he sucker punched me and knocked me down. And proceeded to beat me up because he couldn’t park.”

Rudy, who is about to turn 70, was left black and blue and still suffers from double vision after being punched at least two dozen times.

A female companion is seen in the surveillance pulling the assailant off Rudy and they took off in a red Ford Mustang.

Police have a partial plate identification.

The Florida tag begins with an E and ends with a 4.

“I hope detectives catch him and he gets what is coming to him,” he says.

If you have information call Crimestoppers 954-493-TIPS.