PINELLAS COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A Florida man is accused of leaving two young children home alone, while he went to a strip club early Friday morning.

Kalvin Dywane Guice, 38, was supposed to be taking care of the kids while their mother attended her mother’s funeral in Georgia.

According to deputies, Guice spent about four hours at 4-Play Gentlemen’s Club in St. Petersburg and had four to five Jack and Cokes during the time he was supposed to be watching the children.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said one of the victims, who is severely autistic, physically disabled and non-verbal, was found in his room wearing a urine-filled diaper.

Law enforcement said the disabled child wasn’t capable of taking care of himself and needed constant supervision, and the other victim, a young girl, was unable to care for him and herself.

Guice, who told deputies he works at a Veterans Administration hospital, admitted the children weren’t able to take care of themselves and he failed to provide them with the proper care they needed.

He was booked into jail and charged with two counts of felony child neglect.

Arrest records show Guice was released after posting $5,000 bail.

Authorities have not said how they found out about the unattended children.

